Kourtney Kardashian & The Kids Have Some Halloween Fun At The Pumpkin Patch

Kourtney
and Kim Kardashian
have been killing the costume game this Halloween, paying tribute to Hollywood greats like Michael Jackson
and Madonna
.
But in between playing dress up, and launching her PrettyLittleThing collection, Kourtney still manages to find time for some fall activities with the kids.
Kourtney Kardashian and the little ones fell into some fall activities over the weekend, with a trip to the pumpkin patch.
The mom-of-three kept things Halloween casual with an orange dress and white Yeezy sneakers.
With daughter Penelope by her side, the KUWTK star headed to Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark to pick up the seasonal favorite squash we all love to carve scary faces into.
Niece North West and friend Larsa Pippen’s daughter Sophia joined the mommy- daughter duo for the 20th annual fall harvest festival.
Recently the KUWTK star was forced to deny rumors that she was expecting her fourth child, after an interview with Grazia.
She wrote on Twitter: “'I see online that I said I was pregnant in an interview, but that was completely taken out of context."