Kourtney Kardashian & Her Model Boy Toy Amp Up Their PDA Tour Of Cannes

Kourtney Kardashian and her new man Younes Bendjima are getting hot and heavy!

The reality TV star, 38, and model, 23, were spotted getting cozy on a boat ride in Cannes, France.

According to a source close Kardashian, "She actually really does like [Younes] and yes, she has met his mom and other family members. She is so into this dude and cannot stop talking about the rockstar sex they are having."

But she's not stupid either, the source claimed. 'She knows when she is being used. And she also knows when a guy is into her for what he can get out of her. At the same time, this is a win-win situation for her. He makes her feel like she deserves to feel and that is something Scott simply could no longer do."

It just so happens that her ex baby daddy Scott Disick is also in Cannes. The KUWTK star was caught kissing 19-year-old Bella Thorne by the pool earlier today! Battle of the exes?