Sizzling On The Slopes! Kourtney Gets Cozy With Scott During Getaway

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are spending the New Year together! The tumultuous couple appears to be back on during a family trip to Aspen, Colorado.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars seemed like a happy family, as they took the slopes with children Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

Kardashian kept her daughter close, while Disick held their youngest son while braving the bitter cold.

The family outing comes over a year after Disick was busted getting cozy with an ex-girlfriend while on vacation. After months of reconciliation rumors, the duo appears to be back together!

"One of Scott's presents to her was this trip to Aspen," a source told RadarOnline.com.

But their reconciliation did come with drama, as a source told Radar how Disick became jealous of Kardashian's fling with 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima.

But an insider claims Kardashian is "done playing games with him," as she plans to finally marry her longtime love!

"They want mommy and daddy to be together forever," a source told Radar of their three children.