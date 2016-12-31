Sizzling On The Slopes! Kourtney Gets Cozy With Scott During Getaway
1 of 9
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are spending the New Year together! The tumultuous couple appears to be back on during a family trip to Aspen, Colorado.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars seemed like a happy family, as they took the slopes with children Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Kardashian kept her daughter close, while Disick held their youngest son while braving the bitter cold.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The family outing comes over a year after Disick was busted getting cozy with an ex-girlfriend while on vacation. After months of reconciliation rumors, the duo appears to be back together!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
“One of Scott’s presents to her was this trip to Aspen,” a source told RadarOnline.com.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
But their reconciliation did come with drama, as a source told Radar how Disick became jealous of Kardashian’s fling with 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
But an insider claims Kardashian is “done playing games with him,” as she plans to finally marry her longtime love!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
“They want mommy and daddy to be together forever,” a source told Radar of their three children.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Do you think they’re together for good? Tell us in the comments!
X