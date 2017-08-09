Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Luxurious Egyptian Getaway With Boy Toy

Kourtney Kardashian and her much younger boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. It's been the summer of love forand her much younger boyfriend, Photo credit: Instagram

The reality TV star has jetted off to Egypt with her boytoy and BFF Simon Huck. Photo credit: Instagram

A source told E! News, "Kourtney spent part of last week in Florida where she met up with friends and then they flew with Younes to Egypt on Sunday. She was so excited to see him and they are incredibly happy." Photo credit: Instagram

Plus, the source added, "[Younes] planned this adventure for them and wanted to take her somewhere new and exciting," Photo credit: Instagram

The crew has fully immersed themselves in the culture and has enjoyed the food, beaches, and incredible sites. Photo credit: Instagram