Exotic Escape!

Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Luxurious Egyptian Getaway With Boy Toy

The new couple has had quite the summer of travel.

By ,

Credit: Instagram

Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Luxurious Egyptian Getaway With Boy Toy
It's been the summer of love for Kourtney Kardashian and her much younger boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

The reality TV star has jetted off to Egypt with her boytoy and BFF Simon Huck.

A source told E! News, "Kourtney spent part of last week in Florida where she met up with friends and then they flew with Younes to Egypt on Sunday. She was so excited to see him and they are incredibly happy."

Plus, the source added, "[Younes] planned this adventure for them and wanted to take her somewhere new and exciting,"

The crew has fully immersed themselves in the culture and has enjoyed the food, beaches, and incredible sites.

Kourtney and Younes' relationship has only grown stronger. Earlier this summer the two were spotted in Cannes, France, New York and Los Angeles.

