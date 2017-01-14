Kirsten Dunst Gives First Glimpse Of Engagement Ring From Jesse Plemons
See the sparkling rock!
Kirsten Dunst is showing off her sparkler following her big engagement news.
The 34-year-old actress was spotted running errands January 13th in Sherman Oaks, Calif.
While she kept her look low key in a sweater and jeans, there was nothing low key about her giant rock!
This week, news broke that she got engaged to her former Fargo costar Jesse Plemons.
The proposal allegedly took place over Golden Globes weekend.
While Kirsten's rep has yet to confirm the news, the actress seems to be letting her ring finger do the talking.
What do you think of Kirsten's new bling? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
