Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Flash Butts, Boobs & Cellulite In Teeny Bikinis
What will Kanye West think of his wife's nearly naked look?
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are baring all their assets in Mexico this week! Keep clicking through to see the reality stars — without photoshop!
After shedding her remaining baby weight from Saint West's birth, Kim, 36, was ready to slip back into her bikini.
But while the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star was showing off her curves, her cellulite was clearly on display, too!
As Star previously reported, Kim's desire to strip down in front of the cameras has infuriated husband, Kanye West, in the past. In fact, her x-rated snaps have caused a lot of marriage tension for the couple.
But his remarks looked far from her mind as she took a dip in the ocean in her tiny bikini.
Kim and Kourtney appear to have rounded up their closest gal pals this week for a tropical getaway. While Kim is gone, Kanye was spotted having dinner with some pals of his own back in Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, Kourtney was struggling to hold on to her bikini top while getting wet and wild.
What do you think of the Kardashian sisters new photos? Tell us your comments below!
