Kim Kardashian Parts Ways With Longtime Assistant Stephanie Shepherd

“Kim made a decision to let Stephanie go,” the insider says. “She was a good assistant but when Stephanie wanted to transition into a larger role with Kim’s brand and businesses, it just didn’t work. Kim gave her the chance but after a short period of time it became clear that Stephanie just didn’t have the knowledge to take on a role like that. Kim made an executive decision to part ways.”
“Just a heads up, we were talking and she was saying that she didn’t know what she wanted to do in life, she feels, like, maybe she’s in a place in life where she’s unfulfilled, job-wise,” the eldest Kardashian sister said.
After Kim scuffed at the news, Kourtney added, “I feel like she’s just looking to, like, evolve.”
The KKW Fragrance founder admitted that her assistant’s role has transitioned over time and while she used to help with styling and other task and her role grew to include managing the KKW products as COO.
Kim Kardashian and longtime friend/assistant Stephanie Shepherd have reportedly parted ways.
A source told People that the reality star decided to let her assistant since 2013 go after she tried to take on a bigger role and failed.
According to the source Steph is “still friendly with the other sisters but she and Kim aren’t really speaking.”
In a recent episode of Keeping Up With the KardashiansKourtney, who has a “weirdly” close relationship with Steph, told Kim that her employee was feeling “unfulfilled jobwise.”
“But I do think it’s like inappropriate for her to talk to you and not to me,” Kim said. “I mean don’t you think that’s like a little bit unprofessional?”