Kim Kardashian's Bodyguard Tells All As Her Suspects Face Charges
Inside Pascal Duvier's new bombshell claims about the Paris heist.
While Kim Kardashian continues to struggle to get over her Paris robbery, her former bodyguard Pascal Duvier claims he's over it.
The 43-year-old finally revealed his side of the story just days after a handful of Kim's suspects were nabbed for the crime.
"I don't like to waste my time on thoughts about 'what if' or 'what could have been if...'," Pascal told Fairfax media on Jan. 15. "Many good and many bad things happen. Life is a chain reaction of decisions and actions you take, you can't choose only to change certain things. Every change affects everything."
As Star readers know, shortly after the robbery, it was reported that Pascal was fired from Kimye's security team after he decided to leave Kim alone in her Paris apartment while he went with her sisters to a nightclub later that night.
"This is a question that comes up often and to be honest it doesn't matter if I do or I don't [work for Kim and Kanye]... The client should be the one answering that question," he said.
Over the weekend, a Paris police transcript was leaked which included Kim's statement to officials just hours after the incident. Shocking new details were revealed, including how the 36-year-old reality star was naked underneath her robe when masked men grabbed her and threw her on the bed.
