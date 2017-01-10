Kim Kardashian's Robbery Suspects May Have Had Another Motive Over Money
Inside the shocking new discovery.
Kim Kardashian may have been hoping to leave her traumatic Paris robbery behind her as the new year kicks off, but instead she's being forced to relive the night of terror again! Keep clicking through to find out why the French police may have discovered the motive to target the reality star.
The newspaper reveals the massive group — which ages range from 23 to 73 — may have had been led by its most senior leaders who wanted to finish their criminal run with a big splash.
Star reported earlier that the 17th suspect arrest was made early on Jan. 10, who happened to be Kim's limousine driver while she was in town for Paris fashion week.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kim may be forced to visit Paris again any day now.
"Only Kim and the concierge there know what the robbers look like and what they sound like," an insider told Radar.
"At the moment, the group that has been detained are just suspects," the source said.
"But once the cops have something more solid, they are going to let Kim and her family know," added the insider.
Do you think Kim will actually go back to Paris to identify the thieves? Tell us in the comments below!
