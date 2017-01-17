Kardashian Steps Out Baring All In A Sheer Lace Dress
Will the reality star's bad habits start another fight between her and Kanye?
Kim Kardashian may have gone into hiding since her October robbery, but after the new year hit, the reality star is making a big splash as she dives back into the spotlight. Click through to see her latest pics!
Kylie covered up more than Kim did this time around.
But Kim, who's been recently spotted wearing more clothes than usual, appears to be falling back into her old ways.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians are nearly made fans believe she wasn't wearing any underwear! As Star readers know, Kanye West has been known to beg his wife to cover up before her Paris heist.
Kim's decision to make more public appearances comes right on the heels of the Paris police getting her robbery suspects to confess to the crime.
What do you think about Kim's big comeback to the spotlight? Tell us in the comments below!
