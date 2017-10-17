Kim Begs Kanye To Stop Tormenting Surrogate With Random Home Visits

Kanye West has demonstrated his keen eye for detail in all areas of his career, including his Grammy award-winning music, the Yezzy fashion line and even his influence over his wife, has demonstrated his keen eye for detail in all areas of his career, including his Grammy award-winning music, the Yezzy fashion line and even his influence over his wife, Kim Kardashian ’s trend setting style. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Their surrogate, who's name is being withheld, is a stay-at-home mom who's being paid $75,000 by the couple to carry their baby girl, and though this is not her first surrogacy, insiders say that the rapper is on surrogate watch, making over the top demands about the surrogate's lifestyle.

"It's understandable that Kanye's nervous about using a surrogate, but it seems he's driving everyone crazy," an insider told Heat. He's demanding that the surrogate be available whenever he checks in- no excuses.

The insider continued: "He and Kim are doing surprise visits at random times to make sure she's living a healthy lifestyle and sticking to each and every one of their many rules.

The celebrity pair, who are already parents to four-year-old daughter, North and Saint, one, want to assure that their surrogate is staying healthy while carrying their precious cargo.

Sources say, "Not so much as a stray snack will be tolerated." Mr. West has planned her parental exercise programs equip with pre-approved trainers.

But that's not all, "so that the baby knows their voice well," an insider says the rapper wants to insist the surrogate plays the unborn baby his music as well as recordings of him and Km reading children's stories.