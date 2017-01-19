Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Appear Stressed During Lunch With Kourtney Kardashian
Could the divorce rumors be true?
1 of 6
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Kim Kardashian returned from her trip to Dubai and reunited with her husband, Kanye West, and sister, Kourtney Kardashian, for lunch.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The mom-of-two looked casual in ripped jeans and a plaid jacket. Her outfits lately have been extremely dressed-down compared to her former glam style.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The rapper is still rocking his blonde hair which he first debuted when he was released from the hospital about a month ago.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Kim's return to the spotlight after her Paris robbery started with the New Year. She's been mainly posting photos of her family on social media.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
How do you think Kim and Kanye look?
X