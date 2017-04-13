Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Fake Smiles Amid Fury Over Caitlyn's Tell-All

1 of 5

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Kim and Kourtney Kardashian as they stepped out on the red carpet for the premiere of the The Promise in Los Angeles. All eyes were onandas they stepped out on the red carpet for the premiere of the The Promise in Los Angeles.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The reality TV queen showed off her curves in a vintage Gianni Versace dress, pin straight hair, and minimal jewelry.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Kourtney looked sleek in a plunging tuxedo and with her long, wavy hair worn to the side.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The sistes rubbed elbows with megastar Cher at the event. All the women attended as they are of Armenian descent and the film highlights the genocide that took place from 1915-1917.