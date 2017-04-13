Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Fake Smiles Amid Fury Over Caitlyn's Tell-All
The sisters are 'livid' that their former stepdad trashed their late father.
1 of 5
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
All eyes were on Kim and Kourtney Kardashian as they stepped out on the red carpet for the premiere of the The Promise in Los Angeles.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The reality TV queen showed off her curves in a vintage Gianni Versace dress, pin straight hair, and minimal jewelry.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Kourtney looked sleek in a plunging tuxedo and with her long, wavy hair worn to the side.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The sistes rubbed elbows with megastar Cher at the event. All the women attended as they are of Armenian descent and the film highlights the genocide that took place from 1915-1917.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The K's told the media, "We are so proud of this film. We are so excited to be here."
X
Comments