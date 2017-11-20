Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Didn’t Invite Her Surrogate To Her Baby Shower

Kim Kardashian is expecting her third child via surrogate early next year, and while she carried her first two children, daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2 next month, this time around things were a bit different. is expecting her third child via surrogate early next year, and while she carried her first two children, daughter, 4, and son, 2 next month, this time around things were a bit different.

On Thursday the mom-to-be appeared on an episode of The Real where she talked about her pink cherry blossom themed baby shower and why she decided not to invite her surrogate to the celebration despite having a positive relationship with her.

“It was a weird decision to have to make, of course I would have wanted her to be there and be apart of it, but I hadn’t really gone that far in explaining it to my kids yet,” the reality star explained.

Kim was initially on the fence about having a baby shower, but chose to have one partly so that her daughter could anticipate that something big was coming.

“I think I have to explain it to my kids first, and figure out how I’m going to explain it to them.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

And while the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star continues to navigate the complexities of surrogacy she maintains that her and husband Kanye West adore the women carrying their child. Photo credit: BACKGRID