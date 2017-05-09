Kim Kardashian's Cellulite Nightmare Is TAKING OVER Her Legs Now
Will the 'KUWTK' star lose more fans over her body fakery?
1 of 8
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian is doing everything she can to make her fans forget about her bikini photoshop scandal, but is she only sparking more outrage? Check out her latest snaps to find out why!
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
However, Kim's leggy display showed that she's not just dealing with a cellulite nightmare on her butt — but it has spread to her legs, too!
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
As Star reported, Kim took major heat from her fans after she stripped down in Mexico for Kourtney's birthday, revealing what her rear-end truly looks like without photoshop.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Fans were outraged at the drastic difference they saw from her social media photos to the snaps taken during her vacation. In fact, RadarOnline.com reported that some fans were so miffed, she lost over 100,000 followers on Instagram the day the photos surfaced.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Since the disaster, Kim has been spotted trying to cover up and distract from her butt by showing off her other assets.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Star readers also know that the family's empire is beginning to collapse with its failing ratings after 10 years on-air. But insiders say that momager Kris Jenner refuses to let her bread-winning brood desert the sinking ship.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
"If they thought they were bulletproof, they were wrong," a source close to the clan said. "Things have looked dire for the family in the public eye, and the truth is it's even worse behind the scenes." Do you think the famous family is facing their last season? Tell us your thoughts below!
X
Comments