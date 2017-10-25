Kim Kardashian Spends The Day At Disney Land With Family

Kim Kardashian
’s 37th birthday celebration continued at Disneyland, after returning from her quiet weekend in Utah.
The reality star spent Wednesday at the “happiest place on earth” with daughter North, four, and son Saint, one.
Her sister Kourtney Kardashian
, 38, was also there with her kids, along with friends Larsa Pippen, Tracy Nguyen Romulus and their daughters.
The gang had a blast at the theme park riding rides, meeting Disney characters, and documenting it all on their social media accounts.
The 37-year-old birthday girl was a big kid for the day as she paired up with her daughter for all the roller coasters, even daring to lift her hands up above her head.
When tired from all the fun, the kids took a load off, as their moms pushed them in their double strollers.
Fans may recall that earlier this week Kim tweeted asking: “Anyone know who makes the best double stroller.”
And while fans went into a frenzy after they thought she hinting at welcoming twins, it looks like she was just preparing for a long day at the amusement park.