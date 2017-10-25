STAR Pays for Scoops!

A Magical Day

Kim Kardashian Spends The Day At Disney Land With Family

The ‘KUWTK’ star continued her birthday celebrations like a big kid.

Credit: BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian Spends The Day At Disney Land With Family
Kim Kardashian’s 37th birthday celebration continued at Disneyland, after returning from her quiet weekend in Utah.

Photo credit: MEGA

The reality star spent Wednesday at the “happiest place on earth” with daughter North, four, and son Saint, one.

Photo credit: MEGA

Her sister Kourtney Kardashian, 38, was also there with her kids, along with friends Larsa Pippen, Tracy Nguyen Romulus and their daughters.

Photo credit: MEGA

The gang had a blast at the theme park riding rides, meeting Disney characters, and documenting it all on their social media accounts.

Photo credit: MEGA

The 37-year-old birthday girl was a big kid for the day as she paired up with her daughter for all the roller coasters, even daring to lift her hands up above her head.

Photo credit: MEGA

When tired from all the fun, the kids took a load off, as their moms pushed them in their double strollers.

Photo credit: MEGA

Fans may recall that earlier this week Kim tweeted asking: “Anyone know who makes the best double stroller.”

Photo credit: MEGA

And while fans went into a frenzy after they thought she hinting at welcoming twins, it looks like she was just preparing for a long day at the amusement park.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

