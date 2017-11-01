STAR Pays for Scoops!

Yoyo Diet!

Kim Kardashian Caught Binging On Pizza & Ice Cream

The 'KUWTK' star had a ‘Last Super’ Binge before her ‘Lifestyle Change.’

If you follow them on Snapchat or keep up with the show, then you know that the Kardashian sisters work out religiously and eat clean in order to maintain those infamous figures.

But the prerequisite to any good diet is the ‘last super’ binge, and Kim Kardashian didn’t spare a bite, before beginning her fitness journey.

In a preview for Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kim reveals that she wants to go on a diet and BFF Jonathan Cheban, the self-proclaimed “Food God,” disappointed by the news, comes up with a plan to embark on one last delectable adventure.

“I can’t just let you go. I need closure, before you start with this lifestyle thing that you’re doing, we need to go on, like, a fun Food God adventure for the day.”

So they did. Kim, Jonathan, and Khloe headed cross-country for some New York pizza, but when their first stop for the cheesy snack didn’t quite hit the spot, they ventured to another parlor that was sure to satisfy.

The gang then grabs their second order of pizza at the iconic, Joe’s Pizza. “Worth it,” the reality star says between bites.

And after the mouth-watering meal comes dessert! After Kim spots a Mister Softee, the foodie friends complete the binge with some tasty ice cream.

The day was declared a success.“I honestly could not have imagined a better last supper,” says Kim. “I delivered; I feel good,” responded Cheban.

