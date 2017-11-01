THIS Video Shows Why Kim Kardashian NEVER Dances

Kim Kardashian West can’t dance, and if you thought otherwise this video will remove all doubt.

Kim, 37, dressed as the iconic Selena Quintanilla for Halloween, and unlike the other costumes she wore earlier this Hallo-week, this character required some signature Latin dance steps.

The Keeping up With the Kardashians star wore a sparkling purple body suit, a black wig with bangs, and signature red lipstick. Completing the look with the necessary microphone, Kim was undeniably impersonating the Queen of Tejano music.

As “bidi bidi bom bom” played in the background, the festive reality star attempted to pull off some of Selena’s famous moves, however the person filming her can be heard laughing in the background, as were many fans, because she was so off beat and uncoordinated.

As fans may recall, Kim was a season seven contestant on the ABC series, Dancing with the Stars and was the third star to be eliminated.

And though her dancing career was short-lived, this isn’t the first time Kim has encountered an issue with busting a move. In fact it has even affected her relationship with rapper husband Kanye West

“It was our biggest fight that I don’t dance at Kanye’s concerts,” she told Kourtney Kardashian and Malika Haqq. “I did not dance on Dancing With the Stars. Like, I did not dance!”

Kanye’s wife, has been killing the costume game this week though, paying homage to iconic singer and songwriters such as Madonna, Cher, and Aliyah. And though this getup certainly screamed Selena and fell in line with her costume theme, she came up short on executing the acclaimed choreography.