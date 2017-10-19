Kim Kardashian Shows Off Curves In Brown Two Piece Set
Last night, Kim Kardashian, 36, was spotted leaving popular celebrity hang out, Delilah.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The ‘KUWTK’ star attended a Dave Chappelle pop-up comedy show at the Restaurant.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Kim has been keeping her look casual lately, and wore a form fitting brown tank top with matching leggings. She topped off the look, accessorizing with a Gucci clutch, nude strappy heels, and her platinum blonde wig.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Husband, Kanye West, 40, was also present last night, but the couple left in separate cars.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
As readers know, Kanye and Kim are expecting their third child via surrogate early next year.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Their surrogate, who’s name is being withheld, is a stay-at-home mom and is being paid $75,000 by the couple to carry their baby girl.
