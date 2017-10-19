STAR Pays for Scoops!

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Curves In Brown Two Piece Set

Click through to see the ‘KUWTK’ star's hot bod.

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Curves In Brown Two Piece Set
Last night, Kim Kardashian, 36, was spotted leaving popular celebrity hang out, Delilah.

The ‘KUWTK’ star attended a Dave Chappelle pop-up comedy show at the Restaurant.

Kim has been keeping her look casual lately, and wore a form fitting brown tank top with matching leggings. She topped off the look, accessorizing with a Gucci clutch, nude strappy heels, and her platinum blonde wig.

Husband, Kanye West, 40, was also present last night, but the couple left in separate cars.

As readers know, Kanye and Kim are expecting their third child via surrogate early next year.

Their surrogate, who’s name is being withheld, is a stay-at-home mom and is being paid $75,000 by the couple to carry their baby girl.

Sisters, Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner 20-years-old are also rumored to be expecting around the same time.
