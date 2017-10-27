STAR Pays for Scoops!

Family For Now

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Spotted Together For First Time Since September!

The ‘KUWTK’ star enjoyed an intimate gathering with family and friends.

By ,

Credit: BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Spotted Together For First Time Since September!
Carousel Restaurant —It’s a traditional Armenian joint and a Kardashian favorite—a place that reminds them of their late father, Robert Kardashian and the perfect spot for Kim to continue celebrating her 37th birthday.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

“We go once a month, and it reminds us of our dad because he used to take us here once a week for dinner,” Khloe Kardashian once said of Carousel.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

So it was only right that part four of Kim Kardashian’s fete continued at the beloved restaurant. Thursday night the Keeping up with the Kardashian star was spotted at the eatery for an intimate birthday party.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Husband Kanye West, sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, momager Kris Jenner, and close friend Larsa Pippen all joined the reality star for the special occasion.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

For part one, Kim started off lightly, kicking off her 37th at popular celebrity hang out, Delilah for a Dave Chappelle pop-up comedy show with her hubby.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Following the quick date night with the rapper, Kim really kicked things off and packed her bags for a mini weekend getaway to Canyon Point, Utah at the Amangiri Resort.
The secluded resort, nestled in one of the largest concentration of national parks, offered beautiful views of surrounding dunes, plateaus and mountains.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Upon her return, the soon-to-be mother-of-three hung out with her kids. The birthday girl was spotted at Disney World with daughter North, four and son Saint, one. Kourtney and Larsa tagged along to the “happiest place on earth” with their children as well, riding theme park rides and meeting Disney characters.

Photo credit: MEGA

What do you think of Kim’s weeklong birthday celebration? Sound off in the comments.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

