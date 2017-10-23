You’ve Got To See This Near-Naked Video From Kim Kardashian’s Utah Getaway

Happy Birthday Kim Kardashian West
! The reality star turned 37-years-old on Saturday, October 21st and she’s never looked better.
Kim posted a boomerang video to Snapchat where she is recording her reflection while she tans outside on her birthday hideaway.
The hot soon-to be mom of three, expecting her third via surrogate
, tousled with her platinum blonde hair, while she laid on her side revealing her super toned abs in a black bikini.
As fans know, The Keeping up with the Kardsahians' star is not one to make a huge fuse around her birthday, and true to nature the reality star decided to celebrate with mini getaway to Canyon Point, Utah at the Amangiri Resort.
As stated on their site: “Aman Residences offer their owners all the beauty, simplicity and personal attention of an Aman resort balanced with the perfect seclusion of a private home in one of the world’s most remarkable locations.”
The 37-year-old posted a picture of pink crystals to Instagram and captioned it saying: “Thank you everyone for all of the love & light this year on my birthday! I love seeing all of your messages, they make me so happy. I love you!”