Kim Kardashian In Hiding After X-Rated Bikini Snaps Backfire
The 'KUWTK' star lost over 100K followers over her photoshop scandal.
When Kim Kardashian went down to Mexico last week to show off her bikini body, her motive ended up biting her in the butt! See the latest photos that show the reality star may be going into hiding again!
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was seen avoiding cameras as she arrived in New York City on May 1.
The star's reclusive behavior comes right on the heels of causing quite a stir in Mexico during Kourtney's birthday. Fans were outraged when Kim's shocking bikini snaps showed what the star truly looked like without photoshop.
Her followers were so upset by her body fakery that she lost over 100,000 followers after it was revealed her curves were not as smooth as she led fans to believe.
Now, as the 36-year-old prepares to show up at the annual Met Gala tonight — without Kanye West — she may be dreading the spotlight more than ever.
To make matters worse, a top doctor rumored to have worked on Kim's butt in the past, admitted this weekend that her backend has gotten out of control.
"Let her serve as a lesson to anyone who wants to make a body part bigger," Dr. Rollins told the DailyMail.com, "If they have cellulite there before the procedure, then it will be there afterwards, too. People need to think about that or it will look bad like Kim's."
What did you think of Kim's untouched bikini photos last week? Tell us your thoughts below!
