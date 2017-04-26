Kim Kardashian's Butt Is Seriously Out Of Control
See the social media queen on vacation in Mexico.
1 of 6
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Kim Kardashian is making the whole world do a double take as she was snapped on the beach in Mexico in a thong bikini.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Un-retouched photos of the reality TV star show off her apple bottom and tiny waist.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Kim's on vacation with her sister Kourtney and a few other girlfriends in celebration of Kourt's 38th birthday.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
But no one can take their eyes off Kim, forcing rumors to start up again about if her butt is indeed real or fake!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
They've been posting about their vacation on social media and appear to be having the time of their lives.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Stephanie Sheppard, Kim's assistant, also partook in the fun.
X
Comments