Kim Kardashian Admits Her Fans Are 'Stressing Her The F**k Out'

Kim Kardashian has millions of loyal fans but that also opens her up to lots of criticism. Last week, the reality TV star launched her new KKW Beauty powder contour kit and tried displaying the colors by creating "swatches" on her arm. People were quick to comment on her improper technique.

In a series on Snapchat videos, Kim admitted she didn't know what she was doing and also called out people for judging her too harshly. She said, "I want you guys to see this pimple here. You're stressing me the f*** out."

Kim also slammed fans for bullying singer and makeup star, Jeffree Star. She scolded them and said: "I see that my fans are totally hating on someone like Jeffree Star for being honest about my struggle swatches. But because of his remarks I'm learning."

Kim then brushed off the haters and glammed out in a sparkly, skin-tight body suit for a "secret project" she's working on.