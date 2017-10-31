Khloe Kardashian Dresses Up As The Mother Of Dragons From ‘Game of Thrones’

Khloe Kardashian dressed up as Khaleesi —also known as the Mother of Dragons, while Tristan Thompson dressed up as companion Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones for Halloween. Was this just a great couples costume that paid homage to the popular series or was it another clue concerning the reality star’s pregnancy?
Fans of Keeping up with the Kardashians teamed up with Game of Thrones enthusiasts to put together all the evidences from the festive night, pointing to what they hope to be a pregnancy confirmation from the pair.
The pregnant reality star and her NBA boyfriend attended a Halloween party Monday night. Khloe, 33, wore a cloak of floor-length fur and knee-high full fur boots. Underneath she donned a black dress and a leather jacket, strategically concealing her baby bump with the layered look.
Khloe’s pregnancy news broke shortly after it was reported Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child as well, with boyfriend Travis Scott. The two have since been spotted sporting looser fitting clothing. Most recently the Karjenner sisters also stated they “have so many babies,” in a joint lip kit promotional video.
Tristan, however, was nearly nude, going shirtless with body paint and Drogo’s signature garbs. He topped off the look with a lengthy beard, black hair, and gladiator sandals.
“That’s Daddy,” Khloe captioned a clip of her soon-to-be baby father, which immediately had fans wondering if “daddy” was just an affectionate pet name or an actual confirmation?
Though the couple, who ended up winning the “best couples costume” award that night, has yet to confirm, sources say Khloe is expecting a boy with Tristan some time next year.
