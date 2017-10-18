Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Cheers On Tristan Thompson At NBA Season Opener

Last night was the highly anticipated 2017-18 NBA season opener. Expected to be one of the more intense rivalries in the league this season, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics went head-to-head in an action packed game. Photo credit: Getty Images

Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Cavs. In fact, Khloe, rumored to be about four months along in her pregnancy, may even be bring along a plus one soon. And with basketball season officially starting, fans can rest assure that Khloe Kardashian , 33, will be court side supporting her boyfriend, who plays for the Cavs. In fact, Khloe, rumored to be about four months along in her pregnancy, may even be bring along a plus one soon. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Though the couple has yet to confirm the news, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star and her boyfriend of about one year, are expecting their first child together Photo credit: BACKGRID

While the soon to be mom was able to make it to the big game, it may become challenging for her to travel to his away games. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As with most athletes, Tristan’s NBA career requires a lot of traveling and the Kardashian clan is concerned that Khloe may be forced to raise the baby alone. Photo credit: BACKGRID

For now though, Khloe seems to be doing well and was able to Snapchat the night, sharing to social media her black Fendi fringed mini bag and her healthy game time snack choices.

Tristan’s supportive girlfriend decided to keep the spotlight on her man and went for subtle but chic look and wore all black while she praised her partner. Photo credit: BACKGRID