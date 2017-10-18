Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Cheers On Tristan Thompson At NBA Season Opener

Last night was the highly anticipated 2017-18 NBA season opener. Expected to be one of the more intense rivalries in the league this season, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics went head-to-head in an action packed game.
And with basketball season officially starting, fans can rest assure that Khloe Kardashian
, 33, will be court side supporting her boyfriend Tristan Thompson
, who plays for the Cavs. In fact, Khloe, rumored to be about four months along in her pregnancy, may even be bring along a plus one soon.
While the soon to be mom was able to make it to the big game, it may become challenging for her to travel to his away games.
As with most athletes, Tristan’s NBA career requires a lot of traveling and the Kardashian clan is concerned that Khloe may be forced to raise the baby alone.
For now though, Khloe seems to be doing well and was able to Snapchat the night, sharing to social media her black Fendi fringed mini bag and her healthy game time snack choices.
Tristan’s supportive girlfriend decided to keep the spotlight on her man and went for subtle but chic look and wore all black while she praised her partner.
Earlier this week the reality star wrote on her website, saying in part, “No matter how old or new a relationship is, I believe in a always praising your partner for the good that they bring and add to your life. “