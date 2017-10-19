Khloe Kardashian Reveals Pregnancy Feet In Cute Video

Tristan Thompson
’s girlfriend and soon to be baby mamma posted to Instagram Thursday to promote her clothing line, Good American.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star propped her swollen, but pedicured pregnancy feet up on a table for a quick boomerang video of her in slides and directed her fans to check out @goodamerican for accessories that start at $15.
The slippers are black and white and have the words ‘good’ and ‘squad’ written across the bands.
Her caption read: Yes!!! GOODIES are finally live on goodamerican.com! We have created a range of @goodamerican
premium graphic tees, accessories (including my slides!) and more in bold prints and classic shapes!! Accessories start at $15, clothing starts at $55!! So cute and the perfect gifts!! Shop now and let me know when you get your GOODIES!! #GoodSquad#GoodAmerican
Khloe Kardashian’s denim focused fashion brand is designed for women of all shapes and sizes.
The KUWTK star along with Emma Grede created the fashion line with curvier women at the focus, after sharing their frustrations with finding jeans that fit and compliment their body types.
Later this week, Khloe and Emma are teaming up with VFiles for a Good American pop-up shop in the big apple.
The event will take place on October 27 and 28 at VFiles’ flagship store located at12 Mercer Street in Manhattan’s SoHo.