Khloe Kardashian’s Having A Baby Boy — Kris Jenner Says She's 'Over The Moon'!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, and boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, are expecting a baby boy!

Khloe Kardashian's body transformation was well documented on Keeping up with the Kardashians, and later highlighted on her spinoff show, Revenge Body, but now that the KUWTK star is eating for two, she is struggling to maintain that figure she worked so hard for.

Multiple sources confirmed with US Weekly that the KUWTK star is "hungrier than ever," and struggling to maintain her strict diet and fitness regime.

But in effort to stay on track, the insider added that the expectant mother's new strategy involves eating "smaller meals throughout the day," "more cardio," and "less intensive" workouts.

Despite the mom-to-be's battle with the scale; she and Tristan are on route to tying the knot.

"Marriage is definitely in the cards," the insider continued. "They are just waiting for the right tine to move forwards. Khloe doesn't want to rush into anything."

The Kardashian Clan has been extremely supportive and Kim Kardashian is "elated" Khloe's dreams of becoming a mother are finally coming true.