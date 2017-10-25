STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

Breaking News

Khloe Kardashian’s Having A Baby Boy — Kris Jenner Says She's 'Over The Moon'!

And boyfriend Tristan Thompson may pop the question any day now.

By ,

View gallery 9

Khloe Kardashian, 33, and boyfriend Tristana Thompson, 26, are expecting a baby boy!

Khloe Kardashian’s Having A Baby Boy — Kris Jenner Says She's 'Over The Moon'!
1 of 9
Khloe Kardashian, 33, and boyfriend Tristana Thompson, 26, are expecting a baby boy!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

And while Khole is thrilled to be pregnant after allegedly struggling with fertility issues when she was married to Lamar Odom, there’s one aspect that has her freaking out –her changing body.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Khloe Kardashian’s body transformation was well documented on Keeping up with the Kardashians, and later highlighted on her spinoff show, Revenge Body, but now that the KUWTK star is eating for two, she is struggling to maintain that figure she worked so hard for.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Multiple sources confirmed with US Weekly that the KUWTK star is “hungrier than ever,” and struggling to maintain her strict diet and fitness regime.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

But in effort to stay on track, the insider added that the expectant mother’s new strategy involves eating “smaller meals throughout the day,” “more cardio,” and “less intensive” workouts.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Despite the mom-to-be’s battle with the scale; she and Tristan are on route to tying the knot.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Marriage is definitely in the cards,” the insider continued. “They are just waiting for the right tine to move forwards. Khloe doesn’t want to rush into anything.”

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Kardashian Clan has been extremely supportive and Kim Kardashian is “elated” Khloe’s dreams of becoming a mother are finally coming true.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Likewise, Kris Jenner tol ET that she is "over the moon" about Khloe being in such a happy and joyous place.
Filed under: , , ,
Comments