Keyshia Ka’Oir & Gucci Mane’s Wedding: Kim Zolciak Shares The Secret To A Happy Marriage

Last night, Keyshia Ka’Oir and Atlanta based rapper Gucci Mane tied the night in a live BET special, Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir: The Mane Event.
The staggering $1.7 million all-white wedding was a star-studded event with hip-hop’s hottest celebrities and socialites.
The pair was married at the Fours Seasons in Miami, Florida. In attendance were guest like Diddy, Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, 2 Chainz, Real Housewives of Atlanta
stars Kim Zolciak
and her daughter Brielle Biermann.
During the special, guest were asked what advice they had for the newly weds.
To which the RHOA star Kim replied, “Sex, sex and more sex!”
Her 20-year-old daughter, Brielle, sat uncomfortably next to the mother-of-six and was jokingly pushed away when she interrupted, saying, “Geez, that’s a little vulgar, mom.”
Kim continued, "and communication, be quiet [Brielle], communication is definitely key. Nobody’s a mind reader. But definitely a lot of sex.” She concluded, “It makes everything better.”
Kim wore a strapless Ryan & Walter bridal mermaid gown with the focus on her bust line, while Brielle wore a white tube top styled gown she picked up from Saks Fifth that morning.
The newlyweds still have a lifetime ahead, but perhaps the groom [whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis] and his bride Keyshia will start with Kim’s advice on their honeymoon.