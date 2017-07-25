Kevin Hart Whisks Pregnant Wife Away Amid Cheating Scandal

The couple seemed completely relaxed, despite the rumors of Kevin cheating, as they hit the beach in Cabo with some friends.
The pair is staying united after RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed photos of Hart allegedly making out with a different woman!
The actor and the mystery brunette were caught canoodling in a car outside his luxurious hotel in Miami at 5 a.m. over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Kevin laughed off the rumors though. "At the end of the day, you just gotta laugh at the BS," he posted on his Instagram.
And now he's jetted off with his wife away to avoid the drama! Rapper, Ludacris
, also joined the couple on the fancy retreat!
