STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

kevin hart pregnant wife eniko parrish beach getaway

New Photos!

Kevin Hart Whisks Pregnant Wife Away Amid Cheating Scandal

The couple fled to Mexico to escape the drama!

By ,

kevin hart pregnant wife eniko parrish beach getaway

Credit: BACKGRID

View gallery 7
Kevin Hart Whisks Pregnant Wife Away Amid Cheating Scandal
1 of 7
Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, fled to Mexico to escape the drama of Kevin's recent cheating scandal.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The couple seemed completely relaxed, despite the rumors of Kevin cheating, as they hit the beach in Cabo with some friends.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The pair is staying united after RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed photos of Hart allegedly making out with a different woman!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The actor and the mystery brunette were caught canoodling in a car outside his luxurious hotel in Miami at 5 a.m. over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kevin laughed off the rumors though. "At the end of the day, you just gotta laugh at the BS," he posted on his Instagram.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

And now he's jetted off with his wife away to avoid the drama! Rapper, Ludacris, also joined the couple on the fancy retreat!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

What do you think of Kevin's cheating scandal and Eniko sticking by him? Tweet us at @Star_News!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Filed under: ,
Comments