Kendall Jenner’s Celebrates 22nd Birthday With Intimate Dinner

By ,

Credit: BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner’s Celebrates 22nd Birthday With Intimate Dinner
Kendall Jenner celebrated her 22nd birthday on Thursday with family and friends in Los Angeles at Petite Taqueria restaurant.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The birthday girl kept things casual and showed off her slender stomach in a white sports-bra styled crop top, boyfriend jeans, and $10,000 embellished over-the-knee-boots by Saint Laurent.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Accompanying the birthday girl at the intimate dinner was rumored boyfriend Blake Griffin. The basketball star layered a plaid shirt over a plain t-shirt and wore a pair of ripped jeans.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Also in attendance was Kim Kardashian, who recently also just had a birthday, and husband Kanye West.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kim went for her signature neutral colors and fitted look, sporting an ankle length pencil skirt and a bust baring crop top. Kanye, also in neutrals, looked to be sporting a pair of sweat pants from his new collection, a T-shirt, and a fur-trimmed jean jacket.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Momager Kris Jenner, still going strong with boyfriend Corey Gamble, was also present for the occasion looking chic in all black. Like Kendall, she wore over-the-knee boots, but paired it with black leggings, a blouse, and a long pea coat. Her boyfriend complemented her look by also wearing all black.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Another couple present for the dinner was Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima. The mom-of-three wore a cream-colored, cropped cardigan sweater, held closed by only one of the four buttons, and a pair of black asymmetric flared pants.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

While everyone seemed to be coupled up, the only pair that seemed to be missing from the special day was Kendall's sisters, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, who are both rumored to be pregnant with their first child.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The supermodel's birthday is actually today, November 3.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

