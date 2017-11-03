Kendall Jenner’s Celebrates 22nd Birthday With Intimate Dinner

Kim went for her signature neutral colors and fitted look, sporting an ankle length pencil skirt and a bust baring crop top. Kanye, also in neutrals, looked to be sporting a pair of sweat pants from his new collection, a T-shirt, and a fur-trimmed jean jacket.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Momager Kris Jenner,still going strong with boyfriend Corey Gamble, was also present for the occasion looking chic in all black. Like Kendall, she wore over-the-knee boots, but paired it with black leggings, a blouse, and a long pea coat. Her boyfriend complemented her look by also wearing all black.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Another couple present for the dinner was Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima. The mom-of-three wore a cream-colored, cropped cardigan sweater, held closed by only one of the four buttons, and a pair of black asymmetric flared pants.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
While everyone seemed to be coupled up, the only pair that seemed to be missing from the special day was Kendall's sisters, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, who are both rumored to be pregnant with their first child.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The supermodel's birthday is actually today, November 3.
