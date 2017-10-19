‘Thirst Trap!' Kendall Jenner Bares Her Butt In Super Sexy Swim Suit

Remember when Kendall Jenner
said, “I’d say I’m more a Jenner than a Kardashian”?
Well, The supermodel and her famous sisters have at least one common denominator — their butts!
On Wednesday, Kendall posted a sexy picture that sent fans into a frenzy.
The KUWTK star tugged at her red Baywatch-ish swimsuit to bare a perky and evenly tanned bum.
The model captioned her photo, "84°."
But based on the 2 million likes she got, it was way hotter.
Khloe Kardashian
commented twice on her sister’s post, writing, "Thirst trap and I LOVE IT!!!!" and "Yummmmmmm."