STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

Photo

‘Thirst Trap!' Kendall Jenner Bares Her Butt In Super Sexy Swim Suit

‘Yummmmmm,’ Khloe Kardashian commented.

By ,

Credit: BACKGRID

View gallery 7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

‘Thirst Trap!' Kendall Jenner Bares Her Butt In Super Sexy Swim Suit
1 of 7
Remember when Kendall Jenner said, “I’d say I’m more a Jenner than a Kardashian”?

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Well, The supermodel and her famous sisters have at least one common denominator — their butts!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

BaZ7HMIj0hR

On Wednesday, Kendall posted a sexy picture that sent fans into a frenzy.
The KUWTK star tugged at her red Baywatch-ish swimsuit to bare a perky and evenly tanned bum.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The model captioned her photo, "84°."

Photo credit: BACKGRID

But based on the 2 million likes she got, it was way hotter.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Khloe Kardashian commented twice on her sister’s post, writing, "Thirst trap and I LOVE IT!!!!" and "Yummmmmmm."

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Filed under: , , ,
Comments