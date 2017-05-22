Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Get Cheeky In Skimpy Swimsuits

1 of 7

BACKGRID BACKGRID Kendall Jenner and her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian , wasted no time enjoying the warm Cannes, France weather while on a yacht during the film festival.

BACKGRID BACKGRID The model, 21, and the reality TV star, 38, looked more like twins in their thigh-high, one-piece swimsuits.

BACKGRID BACKGRID Kourt posed more like a Baywatch star in her red suit while Kendall dared to be different in plunging back, animal-printed one.

BACKGRID BACKGRID The mom-of-three was spotted with her new man, Younes Bendjima, in the French town. They showed off their love with lots of PDA!

BACKGRID BACKGRID Meanwhile, Kendall has been rubbing elbows with fellow model bestie Bella Hadid and fashion icon Naomi Campbell.

BACKGRID BACKGRID Kourt has been seeing the Algerian model off-and-on since December 2016 though they are rarely spotted together.