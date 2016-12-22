Gigi, Kendall, & Ashley Sport Retro Swimsuits On Beach Photoshoot

1 of 6

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Ashley Graham were snapped at work! They were on a beach photoshoot in Malibu.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The girls definitely looked like they were having fun and relaxed in between takes.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Besties Gigi and Kendall were inseparable.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Ashley looked curvalicious in her black turtleneck and hot pants.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI These girls are on the most in-demand models in the world right now!