Gigi, Kendall, & Ashley Sport Retro Swimsuits On Beach Photoshoot
These girls are on the most in-demand models in the world right now!
1 of 6
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Ashley Graham were snapped at work! They were on a beach photoshoot in Malibu.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The girls definitely looked like they were having fun and relaxed in between takes.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Besties Gigi and Kendall were inseparable.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Ashley looked curvalicious in her black turtleneck and hot pants.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
These girls are on the most in-demand models in the world right now!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Are you excited to see the final pictures?
X