STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

New Photos

Kendall Jenner Caught Exiting Concert With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

The model flashed her tight tummy in a black crop top.

By ,

Credit: BACKGRID

View gallery 6
Kendall Jenner Caught Exiting Concert With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky
1 of 6
Confirming the relationship? Kendall Jenner was snapped leaving a concert in New York City with her rumored boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The rapper and the model seemingly confirmed their relationship at the MET Gala in May 2017 where they showed off some major PDA.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Since, the two have been spotted on multiple occasions in Paris, LA, and London.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

A$AP kept it casual in a ripped tee-shirt, jeans, and boots.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The 21-year-old wore her typical uniform of a crop top, mini bag, baggy pants, and Prada heels.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Do you think Kendall and A$AP will last?

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Filed under: ,
Comments