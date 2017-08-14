Katy Perry Grabs Ride On Orlando Bloom's Motorcycle

Katy Perry jumped onto the back of her ex, Get on and go!jumped onto the back of her ex, Orland Bloom 's, motorcycle after attending a concert together in Los Angeles. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The former couple called it quits six months ago but apparently can't stay away from each other.

A source confirmed to E! News that Orlando and Katy were "kissing and cuddling" while listening to Ed Sheeran's soothing voice.

The eyewitness added, "They definitely seemed like they're back together. They cuddled most of the night. She sat on his lap most of the night and shared kisses."

Ironically, last week the pop singer was snapped on a romantic sushi date with Rob Pattinson.