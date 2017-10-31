Kate Middleton Hits The Tennis Court In First Solo Appearance Since Pregnancy News

Kate Middleton showed her tennis skills in her first solo appearance since the baby bombshell. The Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant with her third child and hit the court on Tuesday after taking a short break from public duties while battling severe morning sickness. showed her tennis skills in her first solo appearance since the baby bombshell. The Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant with her third child and hit the court on Tuesday after taking a short break from public duties while battling severe morning sickness. Photo credit: Getty Images

There the sporty chic royal showed off her swing along side some of the children as a part of the Tennis for Kids program, which encourages children between the ages of five and eight to play sports. Photo credit: Getty Images

The expectant mother visited the National Tennis Centre where she served as the patron of the Lawn Tennis Association, a position previously held by the Queen. Photo credit: Getty Images

Since resuming royal duties earlier this month, Kate has gradually started to step back into the limelight and appears to be doing well. Photo credit: Getty Images

Earlier this month the Duchess and Duke made an appearance at the Paddington station where she danced with a life-size Paddington Bear. Photo credit: Getty Images

Heading into her second trimester, the worst of the morning sickness seems to be behind her. Photo credit: Getty Images