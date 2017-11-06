The KarJenners Go On Junk Food Binge As Kylie Claims Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Since news broke that the Keeping up with the Kardashian star was going to be a mom, she has kept a low profile. And while she was able to keep public sightings to a minimum, even skipping out on her sister Kendall Jenner’s birthday bash, she still kept up with her social media presence -- posting carefully cropped photos.
In the pictures obtained by x17Online, the 20-year-old reality star is seen boarding a private jet for Kris Jenner’s 62nd birthday and appears to be noticeably larger. Hiding her stomach, the makeup mogul was clad in a black oversized Yeezy sweatsuit.
In another rebuttal attempt, Kylie later posted her own picture to Snapchat where she in the same outfit posed next to Khloe,who is also expecting, at a convenience store. Khloe was similarly dressed, wearing black gym leggings and a black Yeezy hoodie.
Also at the convenience store were sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Kendall. The KarJenners each shared photos on social media of their junk food filled girls trip.
One photo pictured a colossal collection of salty and sweet, including Funyuns, Gostess, gummy bears, Cheetos, Milk duds, a push pop, and even a Playtex box (perhaps for one of the non-expecting sisters).
Pregnant Kylie Jenner took to Twitter on Sunday to put an end to the baby buzz, after photos of her surfaced that appeared to show off a growing baby bump.
This was the first full body picture of the Life of Kylie star since news broke about her pregnancy.
And though she has yet to address her baby news, the 20-year-old claimed, on Twitter, that the recent photos of her were altered.
“First of all, if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background," she wrote. "Second photo is clearly altered.”
X17Online, responded saying, “They're 100% REAL! No Photoshop, #nofilter, no additives, no preservatives -- all organic and all REAL!”
