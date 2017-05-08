New Season, New You! Karen McDougal Reveals Latest

I started #workingout this week...I've made it to the #gym 3 days! Right now, that's great progress!! I'm exhausted tho...I think I pushed myself to hard (typical me, lol)!! #HEALTH #breastimplantillness took my life.... but I got it back! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

