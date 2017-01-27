Kardashian Krew Jets Off To Costa Rica On Family Trip Without Kanye West!
Are they still worried about his mental state?
1 of 9
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The Kardashian family is off on another exotic vacation. The crew boarded a private jet at Van Nuys and is headed for South America.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Their final destination will be Costa Rica but one important family member was not present: Kanye West!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The rapper was hospitalized in November to recover from exhaustion, so are Kim and Kris still worried about his mental state?
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Media reports claim he was never planning on going in the first place. He wants to hang back and work on his music.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Tagging along on the trip are all five grandchildren plus Tyga’s son King!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Corey Gamble was also spotted boarding the plane. He and Kanye have gotten very close since his stay in the hospital.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Not surprisingly, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna were absent though relationships with the family seem to be improving.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Earlier in the week, Khloe posted an adorable snap holding her newborn niece Dream.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Do you think they're bringing along cameras on the trip?
X