Kardashian Krew Jets Off To Costa Rica On Family Trip Without Kanye West!

The Kardashian family is off on another exotic vacation. The crew boarded a private jet at Van Nuys and is headed for South America.

Their final destination will be Costa Rica but one important family member was not present: Kanye West!

The rapper was hospitalized in November to recover from exhaustion, so are Kim and Kris still worried about his mental state?

Media reports claim he was never planning on going in the first place. He wants to hang back and work on his music.

Tagging along on the trip are all five grandchildren plus Tyga's son King!

Corey Gamble was also spotted boarding the plane. He and Kanye have gotten very close since his stay in the hospital.

Not surprisingly, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna were absent though relationships with the family seem to be improving.

Earlier in the week, Khloe posted an adorable snap holding her newborn niece Dream.