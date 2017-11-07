Kanye West To Start Streaming Service Called ‘Yezzy Sound’

Kanye West
has been involved in an ongoing legal battle with Tidal and former best friend, Jay-Z
.
The rapper previously claimed that the streaming service owes him $3.5 million in unpaid advances and bonuses for his album, “The Life of Pablo.”
Sean Carter then defended his wife and responded to his former BFF in his 4:44 album.
And now their ongoing feud may have brought on some healthy competition, as Kim Kardashian’s husband embarks on a new business venture—his own streaming service.
In documents obtained by The Blast, Kanye’s reps requested to trademark “Yezzy Sound” for purposes that include “Streaming of music, audio, images, video and other multimedia content over the internet.”
No word yet on when Yezzy will debut his new venture.