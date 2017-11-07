Kanye West To Start Streaming Service Called ‘Yezzy Sound’

Jay-Z. Kanye West has been involved in an ongoing legal battle with Tidal and former best friend, Photo credit: BACKGRID

The rapper previously claimed that the streaming service owes him $3.5 million in unpaid advances and bonuses for his album, “The Life of Pablo.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

Their financial issues later morphed into personal when Ye disrespected Jay’s wife Beyoncé d uring one of his concerts. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Sean Carter then defended his wife and responded to his former BFF in his 4:44 album. Photo credit: BACKGRID

And now their ongoing feud may have brought on some healthy competition, as Kim Kardashian’s husband embarks on a new business venture—his own streaming service. Photo credit: BACKGRID

In documents obtained by The Blast, Kanye’s reps requested to trademark “Yezzy Sound” for purposes that include “Streaming of music, audio, images, video and other multimedia content over the internet.” Photo credit: BACKGRID