Somber Kanye West Leaves Studio With Bevy Of Models After Ex-GF's Shocking Interview

Amber Rose spoke candidly about suicide.

Kanye West isn't usually one to crack a smile and after his ex-girlfriend, Amber Rose, made some shocking claims in an interview, the rapper looked more somber than usual.

Amber told Complex News that Kanye bullied her after their breakup.

She openly talked about how she was famous but broke and stated if she were ever someone who thought about suicide, that would have been the time.

The Grammy-winner left a business meeting with a few half-naked models.

Meanwhile, his wife and sister-in-laws took their kids out for lunch.

Do you think Amber's comments affected Kanye?

