Forgive And Forget? Kanye West And Kim Kardashian SPOTTED Attending Blue Ivy’s Birthday Party!

Beyonce and Jay-Z must be in a forgiving mood, because the power couple invited some very unexpected guests to their daughter Blue Ivy's fifth birthday party, according to reports.

Despite him publicly bashing them prior to his mental breakdown, it seems Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian were welcomed into the couple's home to help celebrate their daughter's special day. According to reports, the duo were even spotted heading up the proud parents' driveway.

Kanye's invite comes as quite the surprise, since just a few months ago, he spoke out against Jay-Z, saying on-stage during one of his show, "Jay Z — call me, bruh. You still ain't called me. Jay Z, I know you got killers. Please don't send them at my head."

Kanye even claimed Jay-Z and Beyonce kept Blue Ivy away from their daughter, North! Oddly enough, North was not seen attending the party.

But it seems as though Jay-Z might be taking mercy on his formally unhinged pal. This could be the first step in a long road to reconciliation.