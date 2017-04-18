Justin Bieber Boozes It Up In Miami Beach!
Hollywood's bad boy relaxed as the charges were dropped in his head-butting case.
Justin Bieber was snapped relaxing in Miami Beach, Florida as all charges were dropped in his head-butting incident that occurred in February.
The victim, who the singer allegedly hit, was not interested in pressing charges.
Page Six reported security footage from the restaurant, Serafina, did not implicate Justin.
Meanwhile the 23-year-old didn't seem to have a care in the world as he enjoyed some beers with a male friend.
Do you think Justin should have faced punishment for the incident?
