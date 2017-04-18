Justin Bieber Boozes It Up In Miami Beach!

1 of 5

Justin Bieber was snapped relaxing in Miami Beach, Florida as all charges were dropped in his head-butting incident that occurred in February.

The victim, who the singer allegedly hit , was not interested in pressing charges.

Page Six reported security footage from the restaurant, Serafina, did not implicate Justin.

Meanwhile the 23-year-old didn't seem to have a care in the world as he enjoyed some beers with a male friend.