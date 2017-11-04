The Weeknd Who? Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez Enjoy Church & Dinner Date Looks like the newly single pop star is back with her ex. By Susan Campbell Cross, November 4, 2017 Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Credit: BACKGRIDView gallery 7 Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez Enjoy Church & Dinner Date 1 of 7 1 of 7Photo credit: BACKGRID2 of 7Photo credit: BACKGRID3 of 7Photo credit: BACKGRID4 of 7Photo credit: BACKGRID 5 of 7Photo credit: BACKGRID6 of 7The on-again-off-again couple sure seems to be back on. Selena and Justin have been spotted out together in Los Angeles on several dates lately. 7 of 7Photo credit: BACKGRID Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Photo credit: BACKGRIDPhoto credit: BACKGRIDPhoto credit: BACKGRIDPhoto credit: BACKGRIDPhoto credit: BACKGRIDThe on-again-off-again couple sure seems to be back on. Selena and Justin have been spotted out together in Los Angeles on several dates lately.Photo credit: BACKGRID Filed under: Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez Comments