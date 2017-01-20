Jules Wainstein Caught Smoking Amid Nasty Divorce Battle
The former 'RHONY' star even faces eviction from her NYC pad.
Jules Wainstein's ugly divorce battle is catching up to her.
The Real Housewives of New York City star was spotted dropping her two children off at school on Jan. 20.
But as soon as Wainstein ditched her kids, she lit up a smoke.
The reality TV star, who admitted to battling anorexia and bulimia in the past, looked frail in leggings and a camouflage jacket.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Jules' is facing eviction from her NYC pad after her estranged husband failed to pay over $71,000 in rent.
What are your thoughts on Jules' divorce? Sound off in the comments!
