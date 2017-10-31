From First Date To Now JLo Tells All About ARod's Plans Marry Her

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez should have happened a longtime ago. She’s Jenny from the block—a singer, actress and Bronx native, and he’s one of the greatest baseball players of all time, also from New York. Both of Latin decent and successful in their own right, it seems likeandshould have happened a longtime ago. Photo credit: Getty Images

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the power couple, now in their forties talks about their first date, their separate paths to the top, and how ‘reveals’ in their relationship ultimately led them to them finding their soul mate in one another at the perfect time.

“I understand him in a way that I don’t think anyone else could, and he understands me in a way that no one else could ever,” Jlo says. “In his 20s, he came into big success with the biggest baseball contract [at the time]. I had a No. 1 movie and a No. 1 album and made history. We both had ups and downs and challenges in our 30s, and by our 40s we’d both been through so much. And more importantly than anything, we had both done a lot of work on ourselves.” Photo credit: Getty Images

It all started with a chance encounter. The actress was eating lunch in Beverly Hills last winter, when she spotted the retired Yankee and felt ‘compelled’ to walk up and say hello. A few nights later they were on their first date. Photo credit: Getty Images

And as if straight out of one of JLo’s rom-coms, the date panned out to be awkward. For starters, A-Rod wasn’t even sure he was actually on a date.

“Maybe we were seeing each other at night because of her work schedule. I went in uneasy, not knowing her situation,” he told Vanity Fair.

But when JLo revealed that she was single, the baseball star “re-adjusted” and mustered up the courage to send her a cheeky text from the bathroom saying, “You look sexy AF.”

And just when things started to heat up the fire alarms went off… literally.

Jennifer and Alex confirmed their romance earlier this year after making their public debut at the Met Gala in May, and have been inseparable ever since.

Since then, the dynamic duo has merged their families and accomplishments, even teaming up for hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

And though reps from both stars deny it, sources say Jennifer and Alex's next step is headed down the aisle.