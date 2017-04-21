Jessica Simpson's Tight Shirt Exposes Her Nipples
See the eye-popping photos.
1 of 5
MEGA
MEGA
Jessica Simpson donned another revealing outfit as she left her hotel in New York City!
MEGA
MEGA
The singer and businesswoman opted for a skin-tight gray tank top, black blazer, and wide-legged pants.
MEGA
MEGA
The top was so form-fitting it exposed Jessica's nipples!
MEGA
MEGA
She's in town with her husband, Eric Johnson, whom she shared a dinner date with the night before.
MEGA
MEGA
What do you think about Jessica's eye-popping top?
X
Comments