Jessica Simpson Shows Plump Curves In Skin-Tight Leather Skirt & Heels

Jessica Simpson is dressed to impress this summer vacation!

The 37-year-old singer was spotted in another jaw dropping outfit while out to lunch in NYC on August 9.

Simpson showed off her killer legs in a black leather mini skirt. She paired the fashion statement with a polka dotted blouse and matching strappy heals.

Sporting a vibrant teal manicure, the mother-of-two clutched a black purse as she strutted the streets.

Simpson recently made headlines for her claims that she liked her husband, Eric Johnson, chubby rather than fit.

According to a source, her and her hubby are happy with their current fuller figures. “They love living the high life and never want to go back to being diet ad fitness bores ever again."