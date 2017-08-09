Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Curves In Skin Tight Leather Skirt

Credit: Jessica Simpson wears an Isabel Marant red leather skirt and Dolce & Gabbana floral sunglasses as she seen leaving Bowery Hotel. 08 Aug 2017 Pictured: Jessica Simpson. Photo credit: STB / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA65457_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The 37-year-old singer was spotted leaving the Bowery hotel in NYC on August 8.
Simpson, who is married to football star
Eric Johnson, sported an extravagant red and blue outfit. 4 of 6
The mother-of-two donned a red leather skirt that hugged her curvy bottom. She paired the skirt with a loose fitting blue blouse.
As fans know, Simpson recently made headlines for her claims that she liked her husband chubby rather than fit.
