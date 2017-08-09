STAR Pays for Scoops!

Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Curves In Skin Tight Leather Skirt

Credit: Jessica Simpson wears an Isabel Marant red leather skirt and Dolce & Gabbana floral sunglasses as she seen leaving Bowery Hotel. 08 Aug 2017 Pictured: Jessica Simpson. Photo credit: STB / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA65457_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Jessica Simpson made the street her runaway in a tight bearing outfit!
The 37-year-old singer was spotted leaving the Bowery hotel in NYC on August 8.
Simpson, who is married to football star Eric Johnson, sported an extravagant red and blue outfit.
The mother-of-two donned a red leather skirt that hugged her curvy bottom. She paired the skirt with a loose fitting blue blouse.
As fans know, Simpson recently made headlines for her claims that she liked her husband chubby rather than fit.
